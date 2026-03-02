Col. Doane's message to JTF-DC

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia commander, sends a message to Guard members currently serving in Washington, D.C., supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, Mar. 2, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997926
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552860
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
