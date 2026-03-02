Family is for Everyone: Service at Home and in the Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997919" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alim Hicks, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, and a supply officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, shares his experience with leadership and family at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Hicks coaches his daughter’s soccer team and fosters a sense of family within his section, reinforcing the importance of balance between service and home life. The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Soft Background for Interview performed by Meditation Time/stock.adobe.com and Beautiful Story performed by Lynne Publishing/stock.adobe.com (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cardoza)