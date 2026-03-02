U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alim Hicks, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, and a supply officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, shares his experience with leadership and family at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Hicks coaches his daughter’s soccer team and fosters a sense of family within his section, reinforcing the importance of balance between service and home life. The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Soft Background for Interview performed by Meditation Time/stock.adobe.com and Beautiful Story performed by Lynne Publishing/stock.adobe.com (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 22:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997919
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552693
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Family is for Everyone: Service at Home and in the Corps, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.