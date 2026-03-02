(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family is for Everyone: Service at Home and in the Corps

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alim Hicks, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, and a supply officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, shares his experience with leadership and family at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Hicks coaches his daughter’s soccer team and fosters a sense of family within his section, reinforcing the importance of balance between service and home life. The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Soft Background for Interview performed by Meditation Time/stock.adobe.com and Beautiful Story performed by Lynne Publishing/stock.adobe.com (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 22:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997919
    VIRIN: 260302-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111552693
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Family is for Everyone: Service at Home and in the Corps, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Story
    III MIG
    III MSB
    Family
    Leadership
    Father

