Army Care Recovery Program Chris Uggiano, Army Team Sports Director, and Amanda Miller, the program's Chief of Adaptive Reconditioning, speak about the organization and the 2026 Army Trials Swimming Competition Feb. 28, 2026, at the U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army A-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn, Sgt. Rasmyyah Green and Sgt. Jerron Bruce)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|997918
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-XG428-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552691
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Recovery Care Program members talk Army Trials at swimming competition, by SGT Jerron Bruce and SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.