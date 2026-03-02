U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard and the 172nd Medical Group, Mississippi Air National Guard, load a 143rd AW C-130 assigned to the Rhode Island Air National Guard with medical equipment during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. It applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997917
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552684
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 146 AES in C-130H medevac, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
