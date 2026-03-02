(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Recovery Care Program members talk Army Trials at swimming competition

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jerron Bruce, Sgt. Rasmyyah Green and Sgt. Caleb Woodburn

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, a quartermaster officer with the South Carolina Army National Guard, speaks about her experience with the Army Care Recovery Program and the 2026 Army Trials Swimming Competition Feb. 28, 2026, at the U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army A-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn, Sgt. Rasmyyah Green and Sgt. Jerron Bruce)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 17:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 997915
    VIRIN: 260228-A-XG428-4002
    Filename: DOD_111552633
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Fort Bliss
    ArmyTrials2026
    24TPASE Army Trials

