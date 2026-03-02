U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, a quartermaster officer with the South Carolina Army National Guard, speaks about her experience with the Army Care Recovery Program and the 2026 Army Trials Swimming Competition Feb. 28, 2026, at the U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army A-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn, Sgt. Rasmyyah Green and Sgt. Jerron Bruce)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 17:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|997915
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-XG428-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_111552633
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Recovery Care Program members talk Army Trials at swimming competition, by SGT Jerron Bruce, SGT Rasmyyah Green and SGT Caleb Woodburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.