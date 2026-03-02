Army Recovery Care Program members talk Army Trials at swimming competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, a quartermaster officer with the South Carolina Army National Guard, speaks about her experience with the Army Care Recovery Program and the 2026 Army Trials Swimming Competition Feb. 28, 2026, at the U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games, June 13-20, in San Antonio. (U.S. Army A-roll package by Sgt. Caleb Woodburn, Sgt. Rasmyyah Green and Sgt. Jerron Bruce)