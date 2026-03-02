(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146 AES Medevac on U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, perform a mock patient assessment aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the Mississippi Army National Guard during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. It applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997914
    VIRIN: 260225-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111552632
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 AES Medevac on U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    185th Aviation Brigade
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    146 AES
    medevac
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Sentry South 26-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video