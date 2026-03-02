U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, perform a mock patient assessment aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the Mississippi Army National Guard during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 25, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. It applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997914
|VIRIN:
|260225-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552632
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 146 AES Medevac on U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.