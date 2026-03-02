U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers and Filipino role players participate in a 1st Civil Affairs Group field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19-20, 2026. The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st CAG and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997913
|VIRIN:
|020326-M-UP561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552630
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise, by Sgt Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
