B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise

U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers and Filipino role players participate in a 1st Civil Affairs Group field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19-20, 2026. The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st CAG and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)