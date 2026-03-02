(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Arellano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers and Filipino role players participate in a 1st Civil Affairs Group field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19-20, 2026. The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st CAG and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997913
    VIRIN: 020326-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_111552630
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Civil Affairs Group Field Exercise, by Sgt Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton, Joint, MFR, 1st CAG, Civil Affairs Group, FEX

