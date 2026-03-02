(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    March 2026 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Happy March!

    As the Army is undergoing its largest transformation in 40 years, see how the #MICC is adjusting and keeping you updated. Watch as the MICC Command Team delivers this month's Golden Sword message update.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997905
    VIRIN: 260220-O-HP256-5257
    Filename: DOD_111552523
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2026 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

