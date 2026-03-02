Handing the Phone Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in a "handing the phone" social media trend at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 25, 2026. The video highlights each unit and their roles in getting the aircraft from ramp to wheels up. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)