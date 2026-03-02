Handing the Phone Reel

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in a "handing the phone" social media trend at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 25, 2026. The video highlights each unit and their roles in getting the aircraft from ramp to wheels up. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997902
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-XR671-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552437
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
