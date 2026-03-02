AER CEO delivers 2026 Annual Campaign Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AER CEO Tony Grinston, retired 16th Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army, delivers the 2026 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign message to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families. The Annual Campaign begins March 1 and ends June 14, and its dual mission is to inform all Soldiers about the AER programs and to help raise money to help Soldiers and Army Families in need.