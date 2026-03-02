(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AER CEO delivers 2026 Annual Campaign Message

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    AER CEO Tony Grinston, retired 16th Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army, delivers the 2026 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign message to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families. The Annual Campaign begins March 1 and ends June 14, and its dual mission is to inform all Soldiers about the AER programs and to help raise money to help Soldiers and Army Families in need.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 16:03
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 997900
    VIRIN: 260302-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111552409
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Army Emergency Relief, AER, AER Annual Campaign

