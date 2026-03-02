AER CEO Tony Grinston, retired 16th Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army, delivers the 2026 Army Emergency Relief Annual Campaign message to Soldiers, retired Soldiers and their Families. The Annual Campaign begins March 1 and ends June 14, and its dual mission is to inform all Soldiers about the AER programs and to help raise money to help Soldiers and Army Families in need.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|997900
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111552409
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AER CEO delivers 2026 Annual Campaign Message, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.