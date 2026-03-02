U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command conduct a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) gunnery off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2026. The gunnery qualified U.S. Army mariners on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) mounted M2 .50-caliber machine gun and included a familiarization fire with the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
["Modern Allegro Violin Quartet" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 19:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997899
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-MH953-5062
|Filename:
|DOD_111552389
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Mariners Conduct Gunnery on LSV, by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.