Army Mariners Conduct Gunnery on LSV

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command conduct a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) gunnery off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2026. The gunnery qualified U.S. Army mariners on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) mounted M2 .50-caliber machine gun and included a familiarization fire with the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)



