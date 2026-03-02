(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Mariners Conduct Gunnery on LSV

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command conduct a Logistics Support Vessel (LSV) gunnery off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2026. The gunnery qualified U.S. Army mariners on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) mounted M2 .50-caliber machine gun and included a familiarization fire with the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    ["Modern Allegro Violin Quartet" is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997899
    VIRIN: 260226-A-MH953-5062
    Filename: DOD_111552389
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Mariners Conduct Gunnery on LSV, by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    usarmy
    INDOPACOM

