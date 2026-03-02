(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Edge 26: Interagency Medical Evacuation Stinger for Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    Arctic Edge

    During ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26), ship-to-shore patient transfer from the USCGC Fir (WLB-213) to rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB) demonstrated a collaborative medical training and knowledge exchange across the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Air Force to move patients from hazardous scenarios to a higher level of medical care, in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997894
    VIRIN: 260226-F-MI196-3003
    Filename: DOD_111552349
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Edge 26: Interagency Medical Evacuation Stinger for Social Media, by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video