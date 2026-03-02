Arctic Edge 26: Interagency Medical Evacuation Stinger for Social Media

During ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26), ship-to-shore patient transfer from the USCGC Fir (WLB-213) to rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB) demonstrated a collaborative medical training and knowledge exchange across the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Army, and Air Force to move patients from hazardous scenarios to a higher level of medical care, in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)
