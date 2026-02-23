(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family Member Travel Screening PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    Latoya Goodrich, a Family Member Travel Screening (FMTS) specialist, invites Marines and their families to reach out to the FMTS, a team of specialists equipped to help Marines and their families through each step of the moving process. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 997869
    VIRIN: 260226-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111551732
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    travel
    FMTS
    Marines
    Family

