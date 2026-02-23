Exercise Sentry South 26-2
B-roll of F-35A Lightning II aircraft conducting pre-flight checks, taxi and takeoff during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined war fighting doctrine against
realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.
U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink, 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson, 102d Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi National Guard
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997864
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-PI893-7810
|Filename:
|DOD_111551597
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-35A Lightning II aircraft conduct flight operations during Sentry South 26-2, by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.