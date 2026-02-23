A hype video showcases Airmen from the 1st Special Operations Wing and tenant units executing diverse missions at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The 1st SOW is the host wing for Hurlburt Field, supporting 46 tenant units across several major commands in the Air Force. This compilation highlights the combat readiness and specialized skills of the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 13:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|997861
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-ER856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111551579
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome to Hurlburt Field, by A1C Isabel Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
