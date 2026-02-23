Welcome to Hurlburt Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A hype video showcases Airmen from the 1st Special Operations Wing and tenant units executing diverse missions at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 28, 2025. The 1st SOW is the host wing for Hurlburt Field, supporting 46 tenant units across several major commands in the Air Force. This compilation highlights the combat readiness and specialized skills of the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)