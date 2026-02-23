Vice Admiral Dion English, Joint Chiefs of Staff Director for Logistics, delivers a message for the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Supply Corps Birthday Ball February 27, 2026. (U.S. Department of War video)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 10:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|997840
|VIRIN:
|260225-N-N1901-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111551403
|Length:
|00:16:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice Admiral English's NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Supply Corps birthday message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.