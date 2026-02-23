(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mortar fire operations during Sentry South 26-2

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Vaughan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Indirect Fire Infantrymen, with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, train with mortar rounds during exercise Sentry South 26-2, at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 27, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt James Vaughan)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997839
    VIRIN: 260227-A-OA312-9021
    Filename: DOD_111551336
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortar fire operations during Sentry South 26-2, by SGT James Vaughan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Cener
    sentrysouth26-2

