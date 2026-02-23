U.S. Army Indirect Fire Infantrymen, with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, train with mortar rounds during exercise Sentry South 26-2, at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Feb. 27, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt James Vaughan)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997839
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-OA312-9021
|Filename:
|DOD_111551336
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Mortar fire operations during Sentry South 26-2, by SGT James Vaughan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
