B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a mounted weapons training in Romania

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), conducted mounted weapons training in Cincu, Romania, Feb. 20, 2026. Training on NATO's eastern flank strengthens deterrence by preparing the formation to deploy into uncertainty and deliver combat power alongside Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)
|02.19.2026
|03.02.2026 12:03
|B-Roll
|997838
|260220-A-NF813-1400
|DOD_111551324
|00:02:37
|RO
|3
|3
