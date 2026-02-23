(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a mounted weapons training in Romania

    ROMANIA

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), conducted mounted weapons training in Cincu, Romania, Feb. 20, 2026. Training on NATO's eastern flank strengthens deterrence by preparing the formation to deploy into uncertainty and deliver combat power alongside Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997838
    VIRIN: 260220-A-NF813-1400
    Filename: DOD_111551324
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade execute a mounted weapons training in Romania, by SGT Christopher Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SkySoldiers
    Empowered
    NATO
    Partnership
    Airborne

