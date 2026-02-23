Air Force’s JMDCC-O in Grafenwoehr

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Belgium Soldiers participate in the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)