U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Belgium Soldiers participate in the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa assess the feasibility of expanding the Air Force’s Joint Multi-Domain Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator Course to a multi-service environment with the growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems threat. The 7th Army Training Command remains the premier location for U.S., NATO and partner testing, experimentation, readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997833
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-XV403-8549
|Filename:
|DOD_111551302
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force’s JMDCC-O in Grafenwoehr, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
