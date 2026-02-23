Behind the Triad February 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander LTC Chad Holder and CSM James Riddle with, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, talk with Benjamin Leonard about the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) facility at Fort McCoy, WI. The mission of the MSTC is to provide state-of-the-art medical training that ensures a highly educated, innovative and adaptive medical and non-medical soldier.

