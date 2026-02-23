Behind the Triad February 2026

Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander LTC Chad Holder and CSM James Riddle with, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, talk with Benjamin Leonard about the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) facility at Fort McCoy, WI. The mission of the MSTC is to provide state-of-the-art medical training that ensures a highly educated, innovative and adaptive medical and non-medical soldier.
See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
