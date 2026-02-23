(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    InFocus: USAFRICOM's Warfighter Innovation Council holds Tech Expo to spur innovation

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Bindl, U.S. Africa Command's Chief of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Paul Landauer, SES, USAFRICOM's Director of Resources and Assessments, discuss the new USAFRICOM Warfighter Innovation Council at the USAFRICOM Tech Expo on Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. The Tech Expo was designed to bring senior military leaders and commercial technology experts together in order to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies and solutions to identify and solve critical challenges faced by warfighters. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

