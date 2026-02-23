U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Bindl, U.S. Africa Command's Chief of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Paul Landauer, SES, USAFRICOM's Director of Resources and Assessments, discuss the new USAFRICOM Warfighter Innovation Council at the USAFRICOM Tech Expo on Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026. The Tech Expo was designed to bring senior military leaders and commercial technology experts together in order to accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies and solutions to identify and solve critical challenges faced by warfighters. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|02.23.2026
|03.02.2026 09:14
|Video Productions
|997816
|260224-A-GR811-5074
|DOD_111551140
|00:01:00
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|1
|1
This work, InFocus: USAFRICOM's Warfighter Innovation Council holds Tech Expo to spur innovation, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS
