    USS Pinckney (DDG 91) fires TLAM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 2, 2026. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 07:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997810
    VIRIN: 260302-D-D0477-8901
    Filename: DOD_111551116
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Tomahawk
    TLAM
    epicfury

