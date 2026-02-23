(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Allies Attend Cobra Gold 26 Non-combatant Evacuation Operation Tabletop Exercise

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    02.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Royal Thai Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense service members, and U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attend a non-combatant evacuation operation tabletop exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Pattaya, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. And Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 07:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997809
    VIRIN: 260224-M-EJ587-2001
    Filename: DOD_111551115
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: PATTAYA, TH

