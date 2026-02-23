Task Force Ashland Marines, Allies Attend Cobra Gold 26 Non-combatant Evacuation Operation Tabletop Exercise

Royal Thai Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense service members, and U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attend a non-combatant evacuation operation tabletop exercise as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Pattaya, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold 2026 is the Indo-Pacific largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. And Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 07:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997809
|VIRIN:
|260224-M-EJ587-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111551115
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|PATTAYA, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
