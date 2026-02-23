Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 2, 2026. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 07:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997808
|VIRIN:
|260302-D-D0477-8900
|Filename:
|DOD_111551112
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|20
|High-Res. Downloads:
|20
This work, USS Pinckney (DDG 91) fires TLAM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.