The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts night flight operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997807
|VIRIN:
|260301-D-D0477-3217
|Filename:
|DOD_111551111
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|29
|High-Res. Downloads:
|29
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.