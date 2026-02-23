The legacy of the Grumman F6F Hellcat represents the courage, innovation and service of the Navy’s Pacific theater aviation teams during World War II. FRCSE is honored to help bring this iconic scheme back to life — connecting World War II heritage with the craftsmanship and mission readiness of today’s artisans. #navy #maintenance #aviation #readiness
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 06:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997806
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111551105
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FRCSE honoring our history with a nod to the Hellcat, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
