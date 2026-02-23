(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSE honoring our history with a nod to the Hellcat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The legacy of the Grumman F6F Hellcat represents the courage, innovation and service of the Navy’s Pacific theater aviation teams during World War II. FRCSE is honored to help bring this iconic scheme back to life — connecting World War II heritage with the craftsmanship and mission readiness of today’s artisans. #navy #maintenance #aviation #readiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997806
    VIRIN: 260227-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111551105
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSE honoring our history with a nod to the Hellcat, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video