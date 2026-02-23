(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997804
    VIRIN: 260301-D-D0477-1002
    Filename: DOD_111551055
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

