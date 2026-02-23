(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 2, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997801
    VIRIN: 260302-D-D0477-1111
    Filename: DOD_111551049
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

