    B-Roll: Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Operations from the Sea

    HAT YAO, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct operations from the sea with service members from Thailand and the Republic of Korea during Exercise Cobra Gold at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 05:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997799
    VIRIN: 260226-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111551042
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: HAT YAO, TH

    This work, B-Roll: Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Operations from the Sea, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS ASHLAND, CG26, COBRA GOLD

