    Army Trials - Warriors pedal to the metal

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers from around the country, active and retired, participate in cycling as part of the 2026 Army Trials, March 3, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Graf, 24th TPASE)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997787
    VIRIN: 260301-A-VF492-1002
    Filename: DOD_111550660
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Adaptive Sports
    Army Medicine
    24TPASE
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ArmyTrials2026

