Army Trials - Warriors pedal to the metal

U.S. Soldiers from around the country, active and retired, participate in cycling as part of the 2026 Army Trials, March 3, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The top 40 competitors will be selected to represent Team Army at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-20. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Graf, 24th TPASE)
|03.01.2026
|03.01.2026 20:40
|Video Productions
|997787
|260301-A-VF492-1002
|DOD_111550660
|00:00:30
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
