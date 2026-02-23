Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted their annual Ikego Winter Blast festival at the Ikego Campgrounds in Zushi, Japan, Feb. 21, 2026. The MWR team transported five tons of snow from Nagano Prefecture in northern Japan to the installation's campgrounds. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 20:23
|Location:
|JP
