    Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counterlanding

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Royal Thai and Republic of Korea armed forces personnel, simulate firing various weapons systems during a counter landing at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997783
    VIRIN: 260301-A-SU971-2049
    Filename: DOD_111550645
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: RAYONG, TH

    Cobra Gold
    allies and partners
    thailand
    Counterlanding

