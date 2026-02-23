U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Royal Thai and Republic of Korea armed forces personnel, simulate firing various weapons systems during a counter landing at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong province, Thailand, Feb. 28, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Omarion Hall)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 21:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997783
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-SU971-2049
|Filename:
|DOD_111550645
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Counterlanding, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.