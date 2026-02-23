(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JAPAN

    02.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, sits down for a radio interview to talk about upcoming base events, Feb. 19, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997782
    VIRIN: 260219-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111550644
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Interview, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    RAI
    Commander
    AFN Yokosuka

