Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, sits down for a radio interview to talk about upcoming base events, Feb. 19, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 20:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997782
|VIRIN:
|260219-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111550644
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Interview, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.