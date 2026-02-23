(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mayra Taylor, an F-35 avionics technician assigned to the 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is interviewed during a leadership engagement outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The event brought together Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing for candid discussion with wing leadership and an opportunity to observe scheduled flying operations during one of the wing’s training weekends. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    F-35 Lightning II
    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    Retention and Recruiting
    Luke Air Force Base

