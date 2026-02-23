944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997773" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mayra Taylor, an F-35 avionics technician assigned to the 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is interviewed during a leadership engagement outing at Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The event brought together Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing for candid discussion with wing leadership and an opportunity to observe scheduled flying operations during one of the wing’s training weekends. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)