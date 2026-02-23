(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing take part in a leadership engagement outing to Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The visit gave Airmen an opportunity to engage with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, discuss career and Reserve service topics, and observe scheduled flying operations taking place during one of the wing’s training weekends. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997770
    VIRIN: 260228-F-FN051-1959
    Filename: DOD_111550278
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video