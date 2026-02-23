944th Fighter Wing pairs Airman, leadership dialogue with mission exposure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997770" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing take part in a leadership engagement outing to Gila Bend Range 2 in Gila Bend, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2026. The visit gave Airmen an opportunity to engage with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Wesley T. Peel II, 944th Fighter Wing command chief, discuss career and Reserve service topics, and observe scheduled flying operations taking place during one of the wing’s training weekends. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)