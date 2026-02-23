(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Participate In Integrated Training With BOXARG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) participate in integrated training in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 27, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997769
    VIRIN: 260227-M-KL381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111550253
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Participate In Integrated Training With BOXARG, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boxer
    Integration
    ARG
    Blue-Green team
    Pride of the Pacific
    DATF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video