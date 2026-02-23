U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) participate in integrated training in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 27, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997769
|VIRIN:
|260227-M-KL381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111550253
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Participate In Integrated Training With BOXARG, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.