U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Carr, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses why he became a military police officer and offers advice to those interested in pursuing the career at U.S. Army Garrison Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. Military police support installation safety, enforce laws and regulations, and maintain good order and discipline across the community. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music: “Epic Uplifting” by MagneticTune, licensed via Envato.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997767
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-PT551-8737
|Filename:
|DOD_111550169
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Became a MP, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.