MP Security Checks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997764" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Elisa Barrios, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the military police task of conducting after-hours security checks at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. These checks help ensure the security of sensitive sites and maintain accountability during non-duty hours. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)



Music: “Epic Uplifting” by MagneticTune, licensed via Envato.