    MP Security Checks

    GERMANY

    02.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Elisa Barrios, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the military police task of conducting after-hours security checks at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026. These checks help ensure the security of sensitive sites and maintain accountability during non-duty hours. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Security Checks, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

