(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maine National Guard supports Rhode Island blizzard response efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alyson Pelletier 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard's 120th Regional Support Group support Rhode Island blizzard relief efforts. B-roll package includes driver/passenger point of view, loading and unloading snow, and vehicle preventative maintenance checks and services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997760
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-DZ458-1001
    Filename: DOD_111550069
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maine National Guard supports Rhode Island blizzard response efforts, by SFC Alyson Pelletier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video