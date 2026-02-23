(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PMCS the Patrol Vehicle

    GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Arey III, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the importance of conducting preventive maintenance checks and services on his patrol vehicle before and after shift change at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. Performing PMCS ensures the vehicle remains safe, operational, and ready to support law enforcement duties. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Music: “Epic Uplifting” by MagneticTune, licensed via Envato

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMCS the Patrol Vehicle, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

