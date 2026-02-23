PMCS the Patrol Vehicle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Arey III, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the importance of conducting preventive maintenance checks and services on his patrol vehicle before and after shift change at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. Performing PMCS ensures the vehicle remains safe, operational, and ready to support law enforcement duties. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)



Music: “Epic Uplifting” by MagneticTune, licensed via Envato