U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Arey III, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the importance of conducting preventive maintenance checks and services on his patrol vehicle before and after shift change at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. Performing PMCS ensures the vehicle remains safe, operational, and ready to support law enforcement duties. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music: “Epic Uplifting” by MagneticTune, licensed via Envato
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997758
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-PT551-3950
|Filename:
|DOD_111550058
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PMCS the Patrol Vehicle, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
