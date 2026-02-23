USS Thomas Hudner supports Operation Epic Fury

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fires Tomahawk land attack missiles in support of Operation Epic Fury, Mar. 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997753
|VIRIN:
|260301-D-D0477-8828
|Filename:
|DOD_111549977
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|42
|High-Res. Downloads:
|42
