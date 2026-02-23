U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the roles and responsibilities of military police at U.S. Army Garrison Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Jan. 30, 2026. Military police play a critical role in maintaining roadway safety and responding to incidents that impact the local and military community. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
Music by MagneticTune, licensed via Envato.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997752
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-PT551-3653
|Filename:
|DOD_111549934
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Do MPs Do?, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.