(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What Do MPs Do?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses the roles and responsibilities of military police at U.S. Army Garrison Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Jan. 30, 2026. Military police play a critical role in maintaining roadway safety and responding to incidents that impact the local and military community. Portions of this video were blurred for operational security. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997751
    VIRIN: 260130-A-PT551-9602
    Filename: DOD_111549933
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Do MPs Do?, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video