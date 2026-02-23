Aircraft launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 07:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997749
|VIRIN:
|260228-D-D0477-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111549920
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury, by MSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.