Athletes from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Marines along with international partners from United Kingdom and Ukraine participate in swimming, sitting volleyball, shooting and archery competitions during the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 27-28, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill and injured Marines and Airmen, along with international partners to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edgar Rafael, Cpl. Noah Martinez and Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997746
|VIRIN:
|260227-M-XH636-6147
|Filename:
|DOD_111549856
|Length:
|00:08:43
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MCAF Trials 2026: Swimming, Sitting Volleyball, Shooting and Archery, by LCpl Adrian Estrada, Cpl Noah Martinez and Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.