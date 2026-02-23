(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Spruance Supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997735
    VIRIN: 260228-D-D0477-4526
    Filename: DOD_111549392
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    epicfury

