USS Spruance Supports Operation Epic Fury

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
