Idaho National Guard Steps into Mission Operations

Idaho National Guard members conduct patrol operations in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997734
|VIRIN:
|260227-Z-EB151-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_111549366
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
