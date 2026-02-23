(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Idaho National Guard Steps into Mission Operations

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Idaho National Guard members conduct patrol operations in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997734
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-EB151-1102
    Filename: DOD_111549366
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard Steps into Mission Operations, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Idaho National Guard
    JTFDC
    dcsafe

