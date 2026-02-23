Idaho National Guard Steps into Mission Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Idaho National Guard members conduct patrol operations in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)