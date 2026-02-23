(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commenced Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, at the direction of the President of the United States. U.S. and partner forces began striking targets at 1:15 am ET to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat. Targets included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 13:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    epicfury

