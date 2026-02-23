(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive For Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Chuk Samet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    02.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a sea and anchor detail in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 04:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997721
    VIRIN: 260222-M-FG738-2001
    Filename: DOD_111549080
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive For Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Chuk Samet, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS ASHLAND, CG26, COBRA GOLD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video