Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive For Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Chuk Samet

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a sea and anchor detail in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
02.21.2026
02.28.2026
|B-Roll
|997721
|260222-M-FG738-2001
|DOD_111549080
|00:01:13
|TH
|2
|2
